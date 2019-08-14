Kentucky State Police employee killed in Tuesday crash

Troopers say a Kentucky State Police employee died in a Tuesday crash.

Mary "Renee" McCoy died in a Tuesday crash in Trimble County. (Kentucky State Police)

Mary "Renee" McCoy, 62, of Bedford was killed when she was traveling on Ky. 146 in Trimble County. She lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway and hit a tree.

McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are heartbroken by this sudden loss,” said KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “Renee’s twenty years of dedicated service to this agency impacted not only the lives of troopers she supported but also the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

McCoy worked as telecommunicator before becoming a driver test administrator in Oldham, Trimble, Carroll, Henry and Gallatin counties.