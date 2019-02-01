Kentucky State Police graduates newest class of troopers

The Kentucky State Police graduated 35 cadets today after weeks of extensive training.

For 25 weeks the 97th graduating class of KSP cadets learned what it takes to wear the uniform. Trooper Robert Purdy said he remembers his own training just as well.

“It is a lot of early mornings, late nights. It is very physically demanding. Mentally, there are a lot things that we expect out of these cadets,” said Purdy.

Family and friends sat proud in the audience this morning at Buck Run Baptist Church. Governor Matt Bevin was also in attendance. Bevin challenged the new graduates to have the courage to always do the right thing out in the field.

Trooper Dylan Mullins was one of the 35 troopers who received his diploma today. His wife, son and daughter were all gleaming with pride, but were also happy to have Mullins back home.

“It's a bit overwhelming. Just eager to get back home to my family. I’ve been gone for 25 weeks, so I am just excited to be back home with them,” Mullins said.

With the addition of these 35 new troopers, there are now 809 KSP troopers working across the state.

