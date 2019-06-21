Kentucky State Police honor fallen officers at memorial service

Flags at the Kentucky State Police Training academy were lowered to half staff Friday to honor of the 29 Kentucky State Police troopers, two officers, and six highway patrolmen who have died in the line of duty.

The yearly salute is not just for the fallen police but also to recognize the sacrifices of those left behind by their deaths.

“I’ve said it many times, I don’t care if the color is brown, green, gray, or blue, it’s a fraternity, it’s a family," said Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders.

It meant a lot to Rebecca Tribby, whose husband, KSP Trooper Anson Blake Tribby, was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

“He gave his life helping someone in need in his job that he loves and while we’re obviously very sad and miss him every day, we couldn’t be more proud of him and I couldn’t be more honored to be his widow and we just want to be able to continue his legacy of all the good he brought to the state," said Rebecca Tribby.

“He was a third-generation police officer and he just loved everything about his job, and we said the only regret we have for him is we wish he could’ve been a police officer longer," added Tribby.

This yearly ceremony is held to ensure these fallen officers are never forgotten.

Randy Chrisman came to honor the memory of Trooper Eric Chrisman, who died in a crash while responding to a call in 2015. Trooper Chrisman was fresh out of the training academy at the time of his death.

“Seems like it would be easy for people to forget, but they remember every year and we appreciate that so much. It does give us some peace when that happened. We still miss him every day," said Randy Chrisman.

“He was a really smart, very gifted kid. Went to [Western Kentucky University] on a full presidential scholarship. He could’ve done anything he wanted to do, but he wanted to be a police officer," Chrisman also said.