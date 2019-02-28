Kentucky State Police hosting free car seat safety check Thursday

Kentucky State Police is hosting a free car seat safety check Thursday.

Troopers will be at KSP headquarters in Frankfort from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Each trooper performing a check completed training with 'Safe Kids Worldwide'. The non-profit aims at helping keep kids safe from injuries.

People do not need an appointment to attend, but should bring their car seat and manual with them in their car.

Kentucky law requires that any child who is 40 inches in height or less should be properly secured in a child restraint system.

A child who is younger than eight-years-old and between 40 and 57 inches in height should be secured in a booster seat.