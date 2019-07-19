Kentucky State Police identify body found in Harlan County

Kentucky State Police have identified human remains found in the basement of a property in Harlan County.

According to Troopers, the victim is Tim Middleton. Police say Middleton went missing on December 28, 2018. The Harlan City Police Department had an investigation into Middleton's disappearance that was ongoing.

A property owner found Middleton’s remains in the basement of a home that had been abandoned for about six years, according to investigators.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.