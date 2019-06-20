Kentucky State Police identify trooper injured, man killed in Perry County shooting

Kentucky State Police have identified the trooper who was injured in a deadly exchange of gunfire with a Perry County man.

Investigators say Zendall Noble of Bonnyman was shot and killed June 11 at his home on Hull School Road. Trooper Brad Martin suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting.

Martin is a five-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He was placed on administrative leave along with Trooper Ronnie Long, who was worked with Kentucky State Police for 24 years. The two are on administrative leave as this is standard procedure when law enforcement uses deadly force.

Perry County Deputy Kevin Day was also placed on administrative leave. Day has worked with the sheriff's office for seven years.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the case.