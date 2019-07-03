Kentucky State Police increase traffic enforcement for holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police is participating in Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the Fourth of July holiday season. Beginning on July 3, 2019 and extending through July 5, 2019 at 11:59 P.M. – KSP Troopers will be taking part in a national effort to increase officer presence on Interstate and U.S Highways. Occurring during specific high crash periods, troopers will focus on keeping the roads safe during times of holiday traffic.

KSP Troopers and Officers will put a high emphasis on all traffic enforcement violations including: speeding, failure to wear safety restraints (seatbelt), impaired/distracted driving, and commercial vehicle enforcement. In this nationwide blitz to increase safety on the roads, troopers are encouraged to report all road activity that could be dangerous to others.

“KSP is committed to protecting travelers on our roadways, and troopers will be working vigilantly this Fourth of July holiday to keep impaired and dangerous drivers off the road,” said KSP spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson. “We are urging all drivers to do their part to keep our roads safe by obeying Kentucky traffic laws, operating their vehicle with courtesy, and being aware of others while driving.”

KSP offers drivers the following tips to increase safety awareness on the roads during the July 4th holiday:

• Slow down - especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar locations

• Buckle Up - Click It or Ticket, ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. It’s the law.

• Move Over for first responders - Kentucky passed a law in 2003 requiring motorists to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency or public safety vehicle. If it’s impossible or unsafe to change lanes, motorists must slow down and use caution. KSP says failure to comply can result in fines, jail time or both.

• Eliminate distractions while driving - stay alert, monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.

In concordance with Operation C.A.R.E, if you see a troublesome driver or any suspicious road conditions this holiday season, please contact your local KSP Post or law enforcement agency. Don’t know your post location in Kentucky? Visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/ to find your local KSP Post. KSP encourages everyone on and off the Kentucky’s roadways to stay safe this Fourth of July holiday.

This increased enforcement period does come as the number of traffic fatalities across the state is trending upwards.

"Unfortunately we are up 16 fatal car accidents at this point over where we were this point last year," explained Sgt. Josh Lawson.

Troopers are hopeful that number will start trending down soon and that their enforcement efforts will prevent tragedies.

"We hope that people understand that when they get that speeding ticket, they get that seat belt ticket, they get that child restraint ticket ... every one of those is intended to save a life," said Sgt. Lawson.