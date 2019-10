Kentucky State Police received a call about two gunshot victims on Mohawk Lane in Rockcastle County Saturday morning.

KSP says they believe the shooting happened on the same road, just after 7 a.m.

The victims had non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to Rockcastle Regional hospital, then transferred to UK Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Detectives with KSP are looking for suspects, but they believe this to be an isolated incident.