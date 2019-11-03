Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Madison County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:19 AM, Nov 04, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police said a man was shot in his left side around 4 p.m. Sunday on Concord Road, just minutes away from the Spurlin Mobile Home Park.

KSP said he didn't want to report it, and couldn't afford an ambulance,
so he went to a friend's house at the trailer park for a ride.

Police say the car he was in is listed as unauthorized use, meaning, there's a question it's a stolen vehicle.

The victim's condition is unknown. Police said his friend took him to the hospital. They have not released any possible suspects.

 
