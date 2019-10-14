Kentucky State Police issue Golden Alert for missing woman

Kentucky State Police in Pikeville have issued a Golden Alert for Ella Josphine James.

Police say she is 73-years-old and has dementia. James was last seen 11 a.m. Monday on Tomahawk Road in Martin County.

KSP says she is 5'2" and 128 lbs. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink Ralph Lauren sweater, black pants and flip flops. They say she is also wearing two necklaces, a gold cross and a heart. She is also believed to be wearing three rings on one hand and two on the other.

Police say she may be driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle has Florida plates that read "LWME34". The vehicle also has an Ohio State fan plate on the front.

Kentucky State Police say she may be traveling to Florida on I-75. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police.