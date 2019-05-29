Kentucky State Police join family of fallen trooper to honor his legacy

Members of the Kentucky State Police joined the family of a trooper who died in the line of duty in 2013 to remember his legacy.

Trooper Blake Tribby was killed in a crash near Winchester in 2013 when he was driving along Interstate 64 in his personal vehicle when he noticed a vehicle fire. He called that into the post, but he was involved in a collision with a tow truck. He was unable to survive the crash, and his death was ruled in the line of duty.

"Our family will certainly never forget Blake and the impact he had on us," Blake's widow Rebecca Tribby said. "It warms our heart to see the community and law enforcement come out and that they still remember him and haven't forgotten him."

Rebecca Tribby said the show of support her family continues to see is a testament to her husband's legacy.

"Blake continues to inspire his fellow troopers to do good work out there and work hard," Tribby said. "He was just a good person, and we were all blessed to know him and love him and have him in our life."