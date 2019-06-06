Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Lee County inmate

Troopers with Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate that escaped from a corrections transport van Thursday on KY HWY-11 South.

Jamie Vires, 39 of Jackson, escaped the van at approximately 12:55 p.m. Thursday.

Vires has blue eyes and brown hair, 6'1" tall and 190 pounds.

Vires was in jail serving a sentence for several charges including Receiving Stolen Property, Burglary, and Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.