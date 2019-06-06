Kentucky State Police seize $175,000 worth of marijuana in traffic stop

Kentucky State Police say a Lexington man is behind bars after a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer discovered a large amount of marijuana after pulling over his vehicle for speeding.

The officer pulled over Julio Sanchez, 20, of Lexington while he was driving his passenger vehicle. Sanchez was clocked driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Boonesborough Road in Madison County.

During the stop, the officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers would find two large square bales wrapped in duct tape that had an estimated $175,000 worth of marijuana.

Sanchez was charged with trafficking marijuana, speeding, reckless driving, no operators license, failure to produce insurance card and no registration.