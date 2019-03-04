Kentucky State Police take Knox County murder suspect into custody

A Knox County murder suspect is now in police custody in Kentucky after being arrested in Michigan.

Photo: Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police announced Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 25-year-old Gary Medlin.

Federal agents captured Lewis in Flint, Michigan in February.

Troopers say Medlin was killed Jan. 16 as he was trying to leave the A and B Quick Stop convenience store on U.S. 25 East between Barbourville and Corbin. Medlin was a bystander during the robbery.