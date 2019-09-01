Kentucky State Police vehicle involved in crash with motor home in Graves Co.

Kentucky State Police was investigating a crash on Kentucky 408 in Graves County when a motor home hit a KSP Ford Explorer that had its flashing blue lights on.

No one was in the trooper's vehicle during the crash, but it was badly damaged. No one was hurt in the crash.

KSP says the first crash happened when a vehicle drove through a red light, but that both crashes were caused by inattention.Troopers urge drivers to pay attention while traveling during the busy Labor Day weekend, and to watch out for emergency vehicles.