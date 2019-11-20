Kentucky Fish and Wildlife warns drivers to watch out for deer on the roads

A warning for drivers this time of the year-- watch out for deer on the roads!

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife says November is the peak of when we typically see collisions involving deer.

While hunting may seem to contribute, officials say these collisions coincide more with deer mating season.

"During their breeding season, they move a lot more than they traditionally do," Deer & Elk Program Coordinator Gabe Jenkins said. "Bucks are looking for does and does are also looking for bucks, so with that you get an increased movement."

And unfortunately for drivers, this movement of deer typically peaks during your morning and evening commute.

"Deer like to move right at that pre-dawn/pre-sunset hours," Jenkins said. "So, when it's really hard for a motorist to see, that's when you have your highest chance of collision."

Kentucky State Police says just last year there were over 3,000 collisions involving deer. If you ever found yourself in a collision with a deer, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says it's always best to mind your own safety first.

"Don't get out of your vehicle unless you feel like you need to," Jenkins said. "Call 911, let them know, they will dispatch our officers and any local police department to handle it if the animal is wounded."

But even as November comes to an end, that doesn't mean the threat is over.

"December is probably the second highest, so it's not just a middle of November thing," Jenkins said. "As we move into December and get out of Thanksgiving, mid to early December, you can see an increase in deer movement as well."

Jenkins says the bluegrass region, along with parts of Northern Kentucky, see the highest populations of deer.