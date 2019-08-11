Kentucky Utilities urges customers to mark grounds before digging

Kentucky Utilities is urging customers to contact Kentucky 811 before starting excavation projects.

"KU wants to make sure that no one gets hurt and you don't knock out service to your neighborhood," said Daniel Lowry, a spokesperson for the company.

National Safe Digging Day is Sunday, Aug. 11.

Officials say Kentucky 811 is a free statewide, computer-operated system that helps customers protect public safety and avoid costly repairs and fines.

The service helps customers submit a "locate request," which is passed on to each company that provides natural gas, electric, telephone, cable, and water service in the requested area. Then, each company will either mark its underground lines or let the person who submitted the locate request know if there are no underground lines.

"There's a lot of stuff hidden in your backyard," said Lowry. "There could be natural gas lines, electric lines, telecommunication lines, or water lines."

Kentucky law requires all excavators - professionals and the general public - to have lines marked before excavation. Changes to the Underground Facility Damage Prevention Act last year, gave the Kentucky Public Service Commission the authority to levy fines. Those who fail to protect underground utilities could face penalties ranging from $1,250 for the first violation, to $2,000 for a second violation, and $4,000 for subsequent violations.

Customers can submit a location request by dialing 811 or visiting Kentucky811.org. Both options are available 24 hours a day.

Requests must be made at least two business days before excavation.

