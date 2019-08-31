Kentucky Vietnam Wall brought to veterans in Central Kentucky

This weekend the Kentucky Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall is set up in the Walmart parking lot in Winchester for those to pay their respects to lost loved ones and family members who served.

“It’s all about the men that served that are on that wall, the names that are on that wall, the families that are represented,” said Rolling Thunder Chapter Five member Todd Matonich.

Crowds of people gathered Saturday morning for a ceremony honoring all veterans as the wall was revealed.

Many of the veterans and family members said they have had the honor of going to Washington D.C. to see the Vietnam Wall in person, but others say the resources were not there for them to do the same.

“I had a Vietnam veteran who came up to me and was thanking us for bringing it here and it was very humbling because he said, ‘I‘ve never seen the wall, I’ve never been able to go to DC,’ he said it was like bringing them home, he said this is going to be his closure after all these years,” said Mike Cassidy.

Cassidy’s father served in World War II and died only a few years ago. He told WKYT because of his close proximity to veterans he thought one of the best ways to honor them is to bring the wall to those who may not be able to get to D.C.

The wall also offered an opportunity to accept donations for a new Fisher House being built on Newtown Pike. The house will have 16 suites for families and veterans to stay in while receiving care.

