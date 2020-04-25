Kentucky Wildcats signing undrafted free agent deals

Lynn Bowden Jr. (3rd round-Las Vegas) and Logan Stenberg (4th round-Detroit) became the 11th and 12th Kentucky Wildcats to get drafted under Mark Stoops, but a number of Wildcats are set to sign undrafted free agent deals over the coming days.

T.J. Carter was the first to sign on Saturday with the Arizona Cardinals.

Calvin Taylor followed suit by signing a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joins former teammate Benny Snell in the Steel City and he joins former Wildcat Bud Dupree on that Steeler defense.

Former Kentucky wideout Ahmad Wagner has signed a deal with the Chicago Bears.