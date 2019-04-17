Kentucky Wildlife Center announces move to new facility on Georgetown Road

A Facebook post from the Kentucky Wildlife Center says the facility will be moving from their Leestown Road site to the Equine Business Center on Georgetown Road.

The post says the new locating will allow them to expand their existing operations, and also help them implement more community outreach programs.

Organizers with the center are also asking for help from the public in increasing their operations. The Kentucky Wildlife Center is not publicly funded, so they are asking for donations in their efforts to “rescue and rehabilitate Kentucky’s native wildlife and to improve the welfare of wildlife through education.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the center can donate online at http://www.kywildlife.org/donate/

The center is also currently accepting volunteers. More information can be found here: http://www.kywildlife.org/volunteer/.

