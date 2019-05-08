Kentucky Wildlife Center to host 'baby shower' to help orphaned animals

Chances are you've been to a baby shower, but not like this.

Spring is a busy time for the Kentucky Wildlife Center with mating season. Many babies are left behind and end up in their care. The center's goal is to raise those animals in order to release them back into the wild. However, they need supplies to do that.

On Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., you can stop by the Kentucky Wildlife Center located at 4270 Georgetown Road, Lexington KY 40511. You will have the chance to see animals up-close that cannot be released into the wild and also learn about them in an effort to co-exist.

"Every animal is important to the ecosystem," said Kentucky Wildlife Center Director Sam Opp. "Even if someone thinks maybe they're not important to them, they are important to the environment. The more we keep healthy, the more that we keep strong, the more that we learn how to live alongside them, the more that we can save."

The center needs donations to care for these animals. They could use the following items: baby blankets, stuffed animals, heating pads/disks, puppy pads, rabbit and bird cages, Miracle Nipples, paper towels, 13 & 55-gallon trash bags, unscented baby wipes, Lysol wipes and sprays, spray bottles, latex and nitrile gloves, vegetable-flavored baby food, monetary donations, and gift cards to Kroger, Walmart, and Lowe's.

In the event of inclement weather, there will be shelter where guests are able to still enjoy the event.

There will be activities for children including photo opportunities.