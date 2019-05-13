Kentucky World War II veteran to receive French Legion of Honor

A Kentucky World War II veteran who was wounded in the Battle of Normandy will be awarded France's highest distinction in June.

Alvin H. Perry, 95, is scheduled to be honored in Wilmore on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings June 6. He is receiving the award because of his participation in the liberation of France.

Pfc. Perry was a member of the 331st Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division. He was wounded July 19 and captured by enemy forces. He spent 10 months in captivity before being liberated by American troops in April 1945.

The event is currently scheduled to take place at the Thompson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore.