Kentucky World War II veteran to receive French Legion of Honor Friday

A Kentucky World War II veteran who was wounded in the Battle of Normandy will be awarded France's highest distinction Friday.

Alvin H. Perry, 95, is scheduled to be honored in Wilmore one day after the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. He is receiving the award because of his participation in the liberation of France.

Pfc. Perry was a member of the 331st Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division. He was wounded July 19 and captured by enemy forces. He spent 10 months in captivity before being liberated by American troops in April 1945.

Event organizer Denny Hart said the process to get Perry the award began in mid-2017 before his credentials were approved in December 2018.

"Part of his story is he didn’t tell his story," Hart said. "It was years before he was willing to talk to anybody about his story. He just wanted to stuff it and get on with his life."

The event is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. the Thompson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore. It is open to the public.