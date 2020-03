Kentucky has added North Catholic (PA) point guard Isaac DeGregorio as a preferred walk-on for the 2020-21 season.

He announced the news on his Twitter feed on Sunday night.

DeGregorio has a connection to John Calipari and the Wildcats through his grandfather. Calipari’s coach at Clarion was Joe DeGregorio, Isaac’s grandfather. Isaac’s brother graduated from Kentucky in 2019, which is when Calipari offered the preferred walk-on spot.