Kentucky announces lowest annual unemployment rate since 2000

Kentucky's annual unemployment rate is at its lowest level since 2000.

The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced Monday that Kentucky's annual rate was down to 4.3 percent. This is down from 4.9 percent in 2017.

The last time the annual unemployment rate was this low in Kentucky was 2000 when it was 4.2 percent.

Kentucky remains above the national average, as the U.S. annual unemployment rate was 3.9 percent. 38 states have a lower unemployment rate.

The number of unemployed Kentuckians dropped by 11,415 year-to-year while the number of Kentuckians in the civilian labor force increased by 7,865 workers.

Health and social services, educational services and manufacturing were among the sectors seeing employment gains. Government workers, financial activities and mining and logging sectors saw declines.