Kentucky armored truck driver captured more than a month after disappearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky armored truck driver is in custody after authorities say he left his vehicle with a large amount of cash.
Gray affiliate WAVE reports Mark Espinosa, 29, was placed in custody in Connecticut.
Local and federal investigators said Espinosa vanished Dec. 5 in Louisville. Investigators would not say how much money was taken from the truck, which is owned by GardaWorld, a security company.
There was a reward of $60,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Louisville police said they believe Espinosa planned the heist.