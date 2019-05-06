Kentucky attorney general among 42 calling on FCC to stop out-of-country scam calls

Andy Beshear is one of 42 attorneys general calling on the Federal Communications Commission to do more to stop out-of-country scam calls.

The bipartisan coalition is asking the FCC to adopt rules to battle the calls from criminals outside the United States along with caller ID spoofing, voice altering and texting.

The attorneys general cited a report stating U.S. consumers received 47.8 billion robocalls in 2018. This is just shy of a 57 percent increase compared to 2017.

The Federal Trade Commission estimated there were $488 million in consumer losses from these scams.

The rule changes being proposed would broaden the FCC's authority to hold criminals accountable for harming consumers. The rules would authorize voice service providers to identify and block illegal calls.