Kentucky authorities charge 2 with 43 counts of animal cruelty

Authorities in a Kentucky county have charged two people with more than 40 counts of animal cruelty as a result of an investigation into living conditions at a home.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office announced deputies responded to the home of 42-year-old Jennifer Campbell four days after her Oct. 18 arrest when she said she had several animals at her home that weren't being taken care of.

Deputies say Campbell refused to consent for deputies to enter the home, and they had to get a search warrant to get inside. Animal control officer joined deputies to execute the search warrant Tuesday and found 43 Chihuahua dogs, and three were dead. The home was in poor condition, and most of the dogs were in poor health.

Animal control officers took possession of the dogs, and they were taken to the McCracken County Humane Society.

Harold Campbell, 66, was charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty along with Jennifer Campbell.