Kentucky auto plant consolidating with Tennessee facility

An auto parts plant is closing in Kentucky and consolidating production with a plant in Tennessee.

News outlets report Michigan-based Ficosa said any of the 180 employees in Shelbyville, Kentucky, can transfer to its plant in Cookeville, Tennessee.

The company will close the Shelbyville plant in July.

The company will provide support and resources to help employees who stay in Shelbyville find other jobs.

Ficosa makes exterior mirrors for vehicles and automotive vision systems.

