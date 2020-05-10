Kentucky baseball moms throw out virtual first pitches

It has become tradition for the Kentucky baseball program for the special moms in their lives to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Mother's Day.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, that can't happen this season, but the mothers still threw out virtual first pitches that were posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Four special moms threw out first pitches to Dan Roszel, Ryan DeVriendt,Todd Guilliams and Nick Mingione on social media. You can watch those videos below and the others on the @UKBaseball Twitter account.