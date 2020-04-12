Kentucky basketball holds family reunion on Zoom

Over the last month, many of us have used Facetime, Skype and Zoom to stay connected with the people we love and we have also used these platforms to reconnect with old friends.

A few days ago, Kentucky basketball held a family reunion on Zoom and many former Wildcats joined the chat to reminisce about playing for Kentucky.

Joe B. Hall, John Calipari and Tubby Smith were among the participants in the chat and they were joined by tons of former players from Dan Issel to Reggie Warford to Antoine Walker.