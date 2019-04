Kentucky Mr. Basketball and Wildcats signee Dontaie Allen suffered an injury in a Wednesday Harrison County crash.

Kentucky State Police say Allen's vehicle ran off Russell Cave Road near the South Fork of the Licking River around 7 a.m.

Allen was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital where he was treated for a shoulder injury. Kentucky State Police didn't have details on the extent of his injury.

The crash remains under investigation.