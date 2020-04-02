Kentucky beginning to see surge in COVID-19 cases

Kentucky is starting to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 93 new cases Wednesday and two more deaths.

So far, at least 680 Kentuckians have been infected with the virus.

Women continue to outpace men in Kentucky. About one hundred more women then men have been diagnosed.

When we break it down by age, we see people in their 50s and 60s make up the largest percent.

Lexington and Louisville also remain hot spots in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear says more tough days are ahead.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts the peek need for hospital beds in Kentucky is still six weeks away.