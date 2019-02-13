Kentucky bill would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade overturned

Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing a bill that would ban most abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark 1973 decision legalizing the procedure nationwide.

The measure easily cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. The bill now goes to the full House.

The new bill would ban abortions in Kentucky, except when the procedure is necessary to save the mother's life. The measure would become part of Kentucky law if the Roe v. Wade decision is overturned or the U.S. Constitution is amended to restore states' authority to prohibit abortion.

Lead sponsor Rep. Joe Fischer says its enactment would send a message to the Supreme Court.

The bill's opponents said such measures would increase risks to women who would still choose to undergo the procedure.