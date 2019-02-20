Kentucky bourbon industry touts ignition interlock bill

Kentucky's bourbon industry is teaming with leaders of Mothers Against Drunk Driving to push a bill aimed at expanding use of ignition interlock devices.

Supporters say the bill would steer more DUI offenders into using the devices that test the sobriety of drivers. The bill passed the state Senate by a vote of 34-0 Wednesday.

The measure would make the devices available to first-time DUI offenders. Offenders opting against having the devices installed in their vehicles would face longer license suspensions.

Kentucky Distillers' Association President Eric Gregory said Wednesday that expanded use of the devices would take more drunken drivers off the roads and save lives. He was joined at a state Capitol event by Helen Witty, the national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

