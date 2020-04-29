Kentucky boy receives special golf cart as part of Make-A-Wish program

Wednesday marks 40 years for World Wish Day by the Make A Wish Foundation. And even during a pandemic, they were still able to grant one of those wishes to an 8-year-old boy from Campbellsville.

While Dever Golf Cars in Lexington isn’t yet open to the public, the owners still came through to make an 8-year-old's dreams come true during Make A Wish Foundation’s World Wish Day.

Mason Bigger is diagnosed with astrocytoma, a cancerous brain tumor resulting in muscle weakness and control. So, through Make-A-Wish, he was surprised with a golf cart decked out in his favorite UK blue, which will help him go fishing and golfing with family.

“Just save up on all the walking, because sometimes he’ll get tired before he gets to do what he’s there to do,” said Derrick Biggers, Mason’s Father.

Dever Golf Cars even added extra accessories to the golf cart to help with Mason’s hobbies.

“We put fishing rod holders on the back, we’ve added several performance upgrades that’ll give them longer-run range and more power on steep hills,” said Alan Houp, manager at Dever Golf Cars.

But even before Mason takes it out for his hobbies, he tells me he first wants to take his younger sister out for a ride.

“She helps me. Now, I’m going to help her in life and I love what y’all done for me and I just want to thank Make a Wish and love y’all,” Mason said.

In their 40 years of granting wishes, Make a Wish Foundation has been able to make dreams come true for over 480,000 children around the world.

According to Make-A-Wish staff, in Kentucky alone, there are more than 400 kids waiting for their wishes and you can help those come true by visiting https://oki.wish.org.