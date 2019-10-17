Kentucky boy with cancer gets 2K cards for 10th birthday

A Kentucky boy who asked for cards for his 10th birthday has gotten more than 2,000 of them so far.

News outlets report Carter Matthew Willett turns 10 on Thursday and has several weeks left of his current bout of chemotherapy. Carter was diagnosed last year with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

A Facebook page following his story says Carter has had a bump on his head since he was 4 months old. It says the bump really started to bother Carter last year and it was removed around Thanksgiving. It says the family learned days later that the bump had been a cancerous tumor.

Recent photos posted on the page show the family receiving dozens of letters and packages, with Carter even posing with some mail carriers.