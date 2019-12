A Kentucky bridge is under repair after it gave way while a utility truck drove across.

It happened in Olive Hill, Tuesday.

Kentucky Power was crossing the private bridge to help out a customer when it collapsed.

The back end of the truck fell into the creek. They used a tow truck to get it out.

Crews were able to come up with a temporary solution for the owner of the bridge while it's being fixed.

Here is a link to the original story from WSAZ.