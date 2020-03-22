Kentucky businesses donating items to help medical professionals

Governor Andy Beshear has called on businesses and manufacturers to donate items they have around warehouses to the State Health Department which will be dispersed to various hospitals and medical facilities across the state.

"Masks, gloves things like hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, things to make hand sanitizer," said Ashli Watts, President and CEO of Kentucky's Chamber of Commerce.

Watts told WKYT with so many places taking weeks off to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the items requested by the Governor are often not being used by workers in the coming weeks.

Beshear began asking for the items last week, since then the Chamber of Commerce has received thousands of donations from across Kentucky.

"Thursday, I think it was, we received more than 2,000 respirator masks from Toyota," Watts said.

Watts also got an email from an Owensboro company that told her they can provide glycerin and other items to help make hand sanitizer.

The Chamber will sort through the items and then give them to the State Health Department who will donate them to medical workers. You can find a complete list of items being requested and find out how to send them to the Chamber here.