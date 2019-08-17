Kentucky cabinet denies Planned Parenthood abortion license

Gov. Matt Bevin's administration is refusing to give Planned Parenthood a license to operate an abortion clinic at its downtown Louisville location.

The Courier Journal reports a Friday letter from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says Planned Parenthood performed 23 abortions between Dec. 3, 2015, and Jan. 28, 2016. At the time, Planned Parenthood was trying to obtain a state license.

A judge previously found Planned Parenthood had been following directions of state officials when it began operations in December 2015.

Planned Parenthood issued a new release on Friday accusing the administration of refusing to comply with a court order to expedite the licensing.

For now, EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville remains the only abortion clinic in Kentucky. It provides about 3,300 abortions a year.

___

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

