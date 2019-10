A Kentucky child is dead after authorities say he was mauled by two family dogs.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports the child died Tuesday morning in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police responded to a home on Brenda Drive just after 9 a.m. and learned the 3-year-old was attacked by two Rottweilers.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the dogs are now in the custody of Louisville Metro Animal Services.