Kentucky child injured in 'hot water challenge' pulled from school for health reasons

The mother of a Kentucky boy who was seriously burned in a 'hot water challenge' says she has taken her son out of school because of a medical setback.

At the moment, doctors do not believe Billy Oliver will need skin grafts and that as long as his skin shows the ability to continue to heal on its own, he could go home as early as Friday.

Billy Oliver, 11, did start the school year just a few weeks after he suffered the horrible burns when he had scalding water poured on him during summer vacation. His mother Patricia Oliver said he will now be out of school until January when he will be reevaluated. Billy will remain homebound.

“We can’t get him better. Sickness after sickness. Strep times 3, different antibiotics. He kept getting worse and worse. Last Wednesday they cultured him for [mononucleosis].”

Oliver says the result of that is her son now has to be homeschooled. She says the injury has taken a toll on their entire family but she still believes good can come from it.

“I believe it’s to make people aware of these challenges," Patricia Oliver said. "I believe what we are doing will save another child because I was so unaware these challenges even existed.”

The mother of the boy who poured water on Oliver is facing charges. Angela Guth, 42, of Manchester was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, but that was delayed to Sept. 9.