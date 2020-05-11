Kentucky churches allowed to resume in-person services

Some churches resumed having in-person services yesterday, and more will next Sunday.

This comes after several federal judges ruled churches could resume in-person services if they followed CDC guidelines.

In Lincoln County, Grace Fellowship Church is planning to resume services for the first time since late-March this coming Sunday, but the service will look a bit different.

Pastor Tom Graef says there will be one service at 11 a.m. He says they’re opening in stages and with caution and they will be practicing social distancing. Families will be spread out about 6 feet from each other and there will be a drive-in option for people who don’t feel comfortable coming inside.

There will not be Sunday school, nursery or children’s church.

Graef says he realizes there are a lot of different viewpoints and it’s important to show respect for the work in progress.

“I think this is a time for unity, not in the same choice but for letting each other choose what is right for them," said Graef. "Don’t judge for wanting to come out early, don’t judge for wanting to wait longer. Let each person make their choice and let’s be unified in that.”

He says he has read over the three pages of recommendations from Governor Beshear and says this church was going to be following most of those anyway.

Graef says people with health conditions and who are elderly may still want to consider staying at home.