Kentucky churches react to push to resume in-person services

Kentucky’s attorney general says he may file a lawsuit regarding the governor’s ban on mass gatherings, especially when it comes to religious services.

This comes as some pastors tell us they are coming up with plans to resume in-person services, at some point.

Nearly every church in Lincoln County has not had in-person services in weeks, but pastors we spoke with say they are hopeful they can soon resume in-person gatherings.

Tuesday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he wants Governor Beshear to lift his ban on mass gatherings involving churches and religious institutions and say it could come in the form of a lawsuit.

Tom Graef is the pastor of Grace Fellowship in Stanford. He says it’s sad that it has come to threats of lawsuits and whether having church would have to be decided by the courts.

Grace has had virtual services since mid-March and will likely continue to do so for a while, but he says they do have a plan to resume in-person gatherings even if that means the service will look a lot different.

“One of the things we have considered is going to multiple services with cleaning in between," Graef said. "So, we could stay separated, 30, 40, 50 even 25, whatever it takes. But where we could have them spread out, even set the chairs up in family units.”

Graef said he would even be open to his congregation wearing masks if that means they could have services.

Graef says he has heard that some churches in other states have had to close, but he says their church has had a lot of success with the virtual services.