Kentucky city hurt by coal layoffs gets Christmas kindness

Miners protested for wages they say they earned prior to Blackjewel, LLC filing for bankruptcy. (WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city hit hard by coal company's bankruptcy and the subsequent layoffs of hundreds of miners has been given a bit of salve in the form of Christmas cheer.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports members of Lexington's Heritage Baptist Church hauled about 4,000 toys to Harlan Baptist Church on Saturday to host a gift giveaway for local children.

Many of the children belonged to laid-off coal miners, some of whom took to blocking shipments of coal through Harlan County this summer to demand back pay from Blackjewel LLC.

It's been about six months since the bankruptcy hit the county, and many families say they're struggling.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus