Kentucky city rejects anti-discrimination ordinance

Officials in a southcentral Kentucky city have again voted against an ordinance that would add specific housing and employment protections for gay, lesbian and transgender residents.

The Daily News reports the Bowling Green City Commission voted 3-2 on Tuesday to reject the second reading of the ordinance. The vote came after three hours of impassioned discussion and comments from 85 speakers.

There were 55 people who spoke in favor of the ordinance, with many citing instances of discrimination.

Those who spoke against it cited fears that it would infringe on religious liberties and lead to costly litigation.

The newspaper reports Bowling Green is the largest city in the state that hasn't added formal protections for residents based on sexual orientation and identity.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com