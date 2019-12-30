Kentucky climbs in Top 25 poll after beating Louisville

Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags did not play last week and received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

Kentucky climbed up a couple of spots to No. 17 after beating then-No. 3 Louisville in overtime.

The Cardinals dropped to No. 7 in the poll.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia.

The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.