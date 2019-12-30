Kentucky climbs in Top 25 poll after beating Louisville

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots between Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) and Steven Enoch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags did not play last week and received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel.

No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

Kentucky climbed up a couple of spots to No. 17 after beating then-No. 3 Louisville in overtime.

The Cardinals dropped to No. 7 in the poll.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia.

The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 
