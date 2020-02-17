Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 10 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -- After a pair of wins over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.
The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2) visit LSU on Tuesday night at 9:00.
The top four remains the same with Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas and San Diego State. Penn State enters the Top 10 at No. 9, its highest ranking in the poll since the 1995-96 season.
1) Baylor
2) Gonzaga
3) Kansas
4) San Diego State
5) Dayton
6) Duke
7) Maryland
8) Florida State
9) Penn State
10) Kentucky
11) Louisville
12) Villanova
13) Auburn
14) Oregon
15) Creighton
16) Seton Hall
17) West Virginia
18) Colorado
19) Marquette
20) Iowa
21) Butler
22) Houston
23) BYU
24) Arizona
25) Ohio State