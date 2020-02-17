Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 10 in AP Top 25

After a pair of wins over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, Kentucky climbs two spots to No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (20-5, 10-2) visit LSU on Tuesday night at 9:00.

The top four remains the same with Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas and San Diego State. Penn State enters the Top 10 at No. 9, its highest ranking in the poll since the 1995-96 season.

1) Baylor

2) Gonzaga

3) Kansas

4) San Diego State

5) Dayton

6) Duke

7) Maryland

8) Florida State

9) Penn State

10) Kentucky

11) Louisville

12) Villanova

13) Auburn

14) Oregon

15) Creighton

16) Seton Hall

17) West Virginia

18) Colorado

19) Marquette

20) Iowa

21) Butler

22) Houston

23) BYU

24) Arizona

25) Ohio State