Kentucky coach Mark Stoops discusses Wilson injury, Florida game in news conference

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is turning his attention to the Wildcats' big matchup against Florida, but he will be doing so with a new starting quarterback.

Stoops held his Monday news conference one day after announcing Terry Wilson will need season-ending knee surgery after getting hurt in the team's 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. Troy transfer Sawyer Smith was named the starting quarterback.

"Obviously very disappointed for Terry Wilson and greatly appreciate what Terry has done for us and the leadership that he has given this team and the way he's played in the past year and two games," Stoops said.

The Wildcats will play the role of the underdog against the No. 9 Gators, who are favored by more than a touchdown.

Kentucky fans will be packing Kroger Field for the ESPN primetime game, which is a sellout. SEC Nation will also be in Lexington for its pregame show Saturday morning.