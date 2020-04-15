Kentucky colleges hope to be back on campus in the fall

The COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to on-campus classes at colleges across the country.

Here in Kentucky, schools finished up the spring semester online, but what are those colleges planning for the fall?

While the EKU campus was beautiful today, there weren't many people there to enjoy it. School officials don't plan on that being the case this fall.

VP for Student Success, Tanlee Wasson, says, “Right now we are planning for a full traditional experience for fall. All of the data seems to indicate that this will slow down sometime in mid-summer.”

Wasson says school officials are listening to health experts and seeing what other universities are planning. Right now, EKU’s summer classes are all online, the second session of the summer will mostly be remote as well.

“We also have a large selection of online programs for students who don't feel comfortable coming back to a face-to-face environment in the fall,” says Wasson.

Even though the hope for the university is to be back to normal in the fall, school officials are still planning, just in case students aren't allowed back on campus in August.

“We will certainly have a backup plan. We had a meeting this morning with the dean and all the academic administration to start to pull together a group that will plan what that might look like if that is necessary for the fall.

Spokespersons at the University of Kentucky and Georgetown University both say they have no concrete plans for the fall yet but are continuing to watch the pandemic closely.

